Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CEO John Bissell Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) CEO John Bissell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,585.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Bissell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, John Bissell sold 9,500 shares of Origin Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $8,740.00.

Origin Materials Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 2,159,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.50 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Origin Materials by 45.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 127,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 64.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

