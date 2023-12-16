Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Decreases By 10.5%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $36.07. 481,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. ATN International has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $556.20 million, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.41.

ATN International Increases Dividend

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $191.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Featured Articles

