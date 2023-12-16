New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $158.53 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,557. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

