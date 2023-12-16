New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,429,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,857,000 after buying an additional 201,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,265,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

ACMR opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,436,146.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,436,146.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $18,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,100. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

