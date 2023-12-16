New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 615,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,119,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Trading Down 2.3 %

Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQNR

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.