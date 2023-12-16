New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 916,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $120.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.95. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

