Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

