New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,535 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.64 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27.
Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.
Wynn Resorts Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
