New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $433,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

AMAT opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.07 and its 200-day moving average is $143.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

