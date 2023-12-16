Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,471 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $216.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $175.70 and a 52-week high of $218.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.36 and a 200-day moving average of $200.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.