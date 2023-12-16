New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Sony Group stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

