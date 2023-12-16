New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.0% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $3,190,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Dynatrace by 11,213.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,856,904 shares of company stock worth $457,742,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

