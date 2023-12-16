FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $281.06 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $284.52. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.56.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.