1,668 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $129.85 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

