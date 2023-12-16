1,066 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Down 1.6 %

CME stock opened at $206.73 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

