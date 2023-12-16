Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $346,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 329,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:FE opened at $36.98 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

