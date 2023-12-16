Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.70. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $406.54.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

