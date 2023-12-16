5,281 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 52.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 192.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QLD opened at $74.28 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

