Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 189 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after acquiring an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after acquiring an additional 246,385 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.