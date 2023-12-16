Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.75% of BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000.
BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of BRLN stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24.
The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
