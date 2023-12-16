Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 292 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Sempra were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

