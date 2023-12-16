Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,717 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CLOU opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.02 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.