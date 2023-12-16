Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,717 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOUFree Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CLOU opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.02 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.