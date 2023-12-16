Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 250,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 206,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 25.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.88.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $196.05 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.76 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,073 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

