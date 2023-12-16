MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 420,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $101.04 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

View Our Latest Report on MSC Industrial Direct

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.