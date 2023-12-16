Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 300 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,006,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 177,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

