Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Price Target at C$17.63

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTL. CIBC cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$14.00 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.4994606 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

