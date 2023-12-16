Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.