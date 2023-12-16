Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 0.97. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 493.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,691,000 after acquiring an additional 618,631 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,509,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,507,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

