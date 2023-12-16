Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Target Price at $21.38

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

ERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Enerplus Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.97. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $447.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

