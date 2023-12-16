Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) PT at $66.60

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of WPC opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $99,983,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,490 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

