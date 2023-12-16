London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives £100.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £100.44 ($126.09).

LSEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.53) to £104 ($130.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a £102 ($128.04) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.53) to £105 ($131.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 37,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of £101.23 ($127.08), for a total value of £3,778,814.67 ($4,743,678.97). 13.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 9,200 ($115.49) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,582.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,411.59. The firm has a market cap of £47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,052 ($88.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,438 ($118.48).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

