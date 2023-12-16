Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $16.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRBY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,348 shares of company stock valued at $919,808. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

