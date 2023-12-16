Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $16.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WRBY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warby Parker Price Performance
Warby Parker stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
