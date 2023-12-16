Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $324.35 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.41.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.