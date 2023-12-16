Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 27 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,430.73 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,528.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,407.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,365.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.