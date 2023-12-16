SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.80

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 2158033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

