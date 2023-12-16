Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 4.3%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 273,241 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 224,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Separately, TheStreet raised Yalla Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Yalla Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $920.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $85.19 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

