Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $435.36

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $435.36 and last traded at $433.85, with a volume of 2468497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $432.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $869,104,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.