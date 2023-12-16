Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 34,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 22,970 shares.The stock last traded at $3.08 and had previously closed at $3.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

