Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.32

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.32 and last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 5762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.05.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $808.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

