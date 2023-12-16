Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 1,438 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $11,130.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,218,752.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,536 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $104,362.56.

On Thursday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,180 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,573.20.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 348 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,613.48.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,374 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,833.86.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $73.50.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,994 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $13,678.84.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

MAV opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

