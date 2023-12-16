Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.31. 1,090,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,262. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Independent Bank news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

