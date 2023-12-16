Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $658.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $661.88.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

