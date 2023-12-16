Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of -46.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,463,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Paramount Group

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.