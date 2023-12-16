Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of -46.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.
Paramount Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,463,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
