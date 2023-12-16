GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) and GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and GPO Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Viad alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 1.80% 3.61% 0.33% GPO Plus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viad and GPO Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.13 billion 0.65 $23.22 million $0.27 130.04 GPO Plus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than GPO Plus.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viad and GPO Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 3 0 3.00 GPO Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than GPO Plus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viad beats GPO Plus on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES Exhibition operates as an exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The Spiro operates experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About GPO Plus

(Get Free Report)

GPO Plus, Inc. organizes, promotes, and operates industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers and wholesalers. It also provides HERBERALL, a natural dietary brain support supplement that promotes mental awareness, and alertness; and provides professional services. GPO Plus, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.