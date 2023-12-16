Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) vs. Wayfair (NYSE:W) Head-To-Head Survey

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Wayfair has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -7.63% N/A -27.25% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 0 13 17 0 2.57 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wayfair and Meiwu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Wayfair presently has a consensus target price of $75.52, suggesting a potential upside of 17.74%. Given Wayfair’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and Meiwu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $12.22 billion 0.62 -$1.33 billion ($8.29) -7.74 Meiwu Technology $10.98 million 0.42 -$11.07 million N/A N/A

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wayfair beats Meiwu Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It operates Clean Food Platform, an electronic online platform designs to provide primarily clean food to customers in China. The company also engages the provision of restaurant services; sells drinks, fruits, and frozen products; and wholesale of agricultural products, as well as provides short messages services and technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. Meiwu Technology Company Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.