Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $132.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.18.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $61,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $39,991,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Down 3.7 %

LEN stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $88.42 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.