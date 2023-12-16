Analyzing CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) & Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) and CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jumia Technologies and CarParts.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CarParts.com 0 0 3 0 3.00

CarParts.com has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 98.12%. Given CarParts.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarParts.com is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarParts.com has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jumia Technologies and CarParts.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $221.88 million 1.58 -$238.23 million N/A N/A CarParts.com $661.60 million 0.29 -$950,000.00 ($0.14) -24.03

CarParts.com has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of CarParts.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of CarParts.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and CarParts.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -68.55% -110.89% -51.62% CarParts.com -1.24% -7.21% -3.25%

Summary

CarParts.com beats Jumia Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, airtime recharge, and utility bills payment services. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces. The company also sells auto parts to collision repair shops and auto parts wholesale distributors. Its flagship websites include www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.autopartswarehouse.com and www.usautoparts.com. The company was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and changed its name to CarParts.com, Inc. in July 2020. CarParts.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

