Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brenntag

Brenntag Trading Down 1.3 %

Brenntag stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brenntag had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Brenntag

(Get Free Report

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.