ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$45.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.86.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACO.X shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC cut their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACO.X
Insider Activity
ATCO Price Performance
ACO.X opened at C$37.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.55. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.