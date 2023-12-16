ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$45.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACO.X shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC cut their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,000.00. In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,000.00. Also, Director Norman M. Steinberg purchased 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,985.98. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,398 shares of company stock worth $767,916. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACO.X opened at C$37.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.55. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

