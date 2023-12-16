Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 483 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $22,952.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 936,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,507,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WLFC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.75. 24,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,058. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on WLFC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.